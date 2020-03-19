Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 3:53 pm
RUSSIAVILLE — Clean-up at Russiaville Cemetery will be April 4. Families are asked to remove any grave decorations by that date.
