RUSSIAVILLE — Cleanup at the Russiaville Cemetery will begin Oct. 3. Families are asked to remove any grave decorations by that date.
Cemetery cleanup scheduled
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, 1 arrested after weekend shooting
- Atlanta, Ind. man dies in Tipton County crash
- Former EMT sentenced to 12 years for sex with minor
- Moore's Pie Shop closing after more than 70 years in business
- Police reports, Sept. 26, 2020
- Police ID three killed in Sunday plane crash
- Kokomo collects $766K in new federal funds
- FOOTBALL: Bryant's passing helps Western handle Cass
- BOYS TENNIS: Callane knows career is quickly winding down
- 'Windfall to some, a curse to many': Tipton wind farm pays millions in taxes, but anti-wind sentiment remains
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.