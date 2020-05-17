Versiti Blood Center of Indiana reports it is now in dire need of blood donations. With each day that passes, the need for life-saving blood at Hoosier hospitals escalates. That need has now been elevated to critical as blood donations have not met hospital demands in the past few days.
All blood types are needed, with the greatest need being O-negative and O-positive types. O-negative donors are universal blood donors, meaning their red blood cells can be transfused to all patients.
Versiti is encouraging generous Hoosiers to donate life-saving blood at a Versiti Blood Center of Indiana donor center near them or at a local community blood drive: Indianapolis, 3450 N. Meridian St.; Fishers, 11005 Allisonville Road; Carmel, 726 Adams St., Suite 150; Greenwood, 8739 U.S. 31 South; Lafayette, 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16; Terre Haute, 2021 S. Third St.
A complete list of local blood drives in Indiana is available on Versiti Blood Center of Indiana’s website.
Donors are asked to make an appointment by calling 317-916-5150 or visiting www.versiti.org/Indiana. Appointments are strongly encouraged. With coronavirus safety precautions in place, walk-in donors could experience wait times.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors must present a photo ID that includes birth date.
To ensure ongoing donor safety, Versiti requires all donors and employees to wear a face covering. Donors are asked to bring their own face covering with them to their appointment.
