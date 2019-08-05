Century Villa to have second car show
GREENTOWN — Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation, 705 N. Meridian St., will host its second annual fun day and car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10.
The car show is open to all classes of automobiles, including antique cars, resto mods, rat rods, classic cars, custom trucks and vans, and Corvettes. There is no registration fee, and all are welcome to participate.
Hot dogs and refreshments will be served. A special children’s area will feature a bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, and games.
Spectators of all ages are welcome. Questions may be directed to Lorraine Smith or Regina Poe at 765-628-3377.
Lions to have pancake breakfast
MEXICO — The Mexico Lions Club will serve a pancake, sausage and egg breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 30th annual Denver Lions Festival in the Denver Community Building.
The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children 6 through 12 and free for children younger than 6. Carry-outs will be available, and used eyeglasses will be accepted.
Proceeds will go to the Mexico Lions Club Donald “Pete” Linn Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Crouch to visit Kokomo Aug. 15 for Chamber luncheon
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will visit Kokomo Aug. 15.
Crouch will attend the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Business Matters Luncheon, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St.
Chamber members can get tickets for $20, while nonmembers can get tickets for $25. Pre-registration is required and can be done at shorturl.at/fhmDT.
An email from the Chamber says Crouch “will discuss the current state of Indiana’s fiscal health and the administration’s plans for 2020.”
Crouch also spoke last September at a chamber luncheon, promoting the state’s infrastructure spending plan. While in Kokomo she also toured Inventrek Technology Park and visited local officials at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.