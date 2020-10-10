Community Howard Regional Health announced that the public is invited to take part in a National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day bereavement ceremony from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Oct. 15.
The ceremony at Highland Stage, located within Kokomo’s Highland Park, is being held in partnership with Rainbow Ministries to honor and support families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or other complications. Each year approximately 1 million pregnancies in the United States end in miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of a newborn baby.
The bereavement ceremony, which occurs each year on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, serves as an opportunity to provide validation to those who have lost a child and to raise awareness and understanding of the tragic pain that many families experience.
Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and to follow standard social distancing guidelines.
