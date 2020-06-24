The Family Service Association of Howard County Inc. [FSA] announced that it has received a $5,800 grant for its Department of Child Services Program [DCS], which provides skills to help family resilience, promote healthy and nurturing relationships, and strengthen children’s physical, mental, emotional, and educational well-being.
The grant for new software, from the Community Foundation of Howard County, has enabled DCS to function more proficiently.
Located in Kokomo, Family Service Association’s DCS Program offers support to 150 children and families.
“The software will reduce errors, save time, and allow case workers to dedicate more time to our clients. I am appreciative to the Community Foundation of Howard County for providing this grant that will allow us to do our jobs more efficiently,” said Brandon Garber, director of employee relations and compliance and manager of the FSA DCS program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.