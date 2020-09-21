Grammy winner and 21-Dove award winner Jason Crabb is coming to Cross America in Kokomo Sept. 24. Crabb’s performances have endeared him to millions across the world, through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media, including over 20 million views on YouTube.
Since his first solo release in 2009, Crabb has performed on many prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in New York City. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside “Duck Dynasty’s” Willie Robertson.
Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets and is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks.
During the Kokomo concert, he will perform with comedian Mickey Bell and soloist Cami Shrock.
General admission and VIP tickets are available by going to iTickets.com.
