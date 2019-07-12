GREENTOWN — Sycamore Friends Church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown, is selling Sechler Pickles as a fundraiser to purchase a phone tree system for the church that notifies members about prayer requests and events.
Several varieties of pickles are available, including sweet and dill pickles, flavored pickles, pickles mixed with onion and cauliflower. There are two sizes, 16-ounce and half-gallon. Prices vary.
Orders will be accepted until Aug. 4 and may be placed by calling Gloria Reed at 765-922-7505. Payment will be accepted at time of delivery.
