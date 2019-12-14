Curtisville Christian Church
In the 10:15 a.m. Sunday worship service at Curtisville Christian Church, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “King of the Jews.” Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, an Evening of Christmas Carols will be held in the fellowship hall. The public is invited to enjoy an hour of singing, snacks, Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, and spiced cider.
The church is at 737 N. 600 E., 4 four miles northwest of Elwood. Visit www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org .
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church is celebrating the third Sunday of Advent “Service of Joy” at 10 a.m. worship. South Side Christian Church is at 201 E. Markland Ave.
Morning Star Church
The December Christmas sermon series is “Behind the Scenes … An up close look at Christmas at 10:30-11:45 a.m. Sundays.
Morning Star Church is at 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
The Kokomo Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to The Kokomo Church of the Brethren for a free pancake breakfast and free pictures with Santa event, from 9-11 a.m. today. Children can also hear the nativity story and take part in a craft activity about the birth of Jesus. The church is at 311 West Lincoln Road. For more information, contact the church at 765-453-5318.
New Beginnings Fellowship
“The Trust That Leads To Joy” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message on this third Sunday of Advent at 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, (just north of Kokomo High School). The sermon will be based on Luke 1:26-38, and will remind us that in the darkness of life, the light of God’s promises can seem dim or even extinguished.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
For more information, contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The 19th annual Holiday Cookie Walk, sponsored by Women in Ministry of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will be held from 9-11 a.m. today.
Customers will be able to walk through Fellowship Hall and fill a box for $10 from selections of fresh homemade cookies and candies for holiday gatherings, including a table of goodies for customers with special dietary needs. All proceeds will help to fund the church’s mission programs. The public is welcome.
First Friends Meeting
The church will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
The 10th annual Christmas at Zion program (featuring choir, orchestra, and handbells) will be 3 p.m. Sunday at 5051 E. 400 North. The program will feature Christmas favorites old and new. Doors open at 2 p.m. A freewill offering will be received.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
A Lessons and Carols Service is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 818 Apperson Way N., Kokomo.
