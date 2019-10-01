Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, will open its annual Kokomo Corn Maze beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 4.
Residents and visitors from around the area will descend upon the church’s campus to experience 7 acres of fall fun. The family-friendly event will be open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26.
“The Kokomo Corn Maze has become an annual celebration of fall for many in the area, especially families,” said the Rev. Dr. Jim Willoughby, Temple Baptist pastor. “It’s one of our most popular community events, and we look forward to hosting it every year.”
Between attempts to traverse the enormous corn maze, attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides, and enjoy a variety of concessions. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
