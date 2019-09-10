Hope Center Indy will offer a human trafficking awareness program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Kokomo First Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
All adults are welcome. Admission is free. A love offering will be accepted for Hope Center, a residential campus for women survivors of sex trafficking.
The nonprofit’s mission is “to transform the lives of women exiting sex trafficking by providing a Christ-centered approach to healing, self-sufficiency, and reintegration into the community.”
Guests should use First Nazarene’s main entrance.
For more information, or to sign up, call the church office at 765-453-7078.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.