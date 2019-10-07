A fish and chips fry will be hosted by the St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Dessert is $1 extra.
The meal includes beer-battered cod, potato wedges, coleslaw or applesauce, and beverages.
Carry-outs are available by calling 765-457-2075. Proceeds will support missionary and outreach programs.
