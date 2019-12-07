The 19th annual Holiday Cookie Walk, sponsored by Women in Ministry of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will be 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
Customers will be able to walk through Fellowship Hall and fill a box for $10 from selections of fresh homemade, beautiful and delicious cookies and candies for holiday gatherings, including a table of goodies for customers with special dietary needs.
All proceeds will help to fund the church’s mission programs. The public is welcome.
