Koko-Go Free Ride, the city’s free bike rental program, is opening for the season this Friday.
The program, located 307 S. Main St. on the city’s Walk of Excellence, is now in its second year of operation and will be open from 1 to 9 p.m on Friday.
The bike rental program will be open daily during the summer and weekends only in the fall.
May 22nd – August 2nd
- Monday – Thursday: 1 – 8 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 1 – 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 1pm – 7 p.m.
August 8th – October 25th (9 weekends)
- Saturday: 1 – 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 – 7 p.m.
- First Fridays: 8/7, 9/4, 10/2: 4 – 9 p.m.
There is no cost to renting a bike, but a debit or credit card is needed to hold for liability purposes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bikes will be cleaned between uses.
For more information, visit www.kokogofreeride.com
