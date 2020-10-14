The city of Kokomo is bringing back a holiday tradition to downtown with a Christmas Parade planned for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

The parade will begin near the intersection of Jefferson and Main Streets, proceeding South on Main Street to Superior Street. Entries will include local marching bands, service organizations, businesses and personalities.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off to the holiday season than with a parade,” said Mayor Tyler Moore in a press release. “We want to bring back that sense of community and holiday cheer that many remember from years past--especially during these difficult times. This Christmas parade will be the perfect addition to the annual Sieberling lighting and December First Friday event to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Those wishing to participate in the parade by marching or entering a float, should contact Dave Trine at 765-456-7476 or at dtrine@cityofkokomo.org. The deadline for entries is Friday, Nov. 28.