The Kokomo City Council has scheduled dates for its 2021 budget hearings.
The council will hear the proposed budgets from each department head at 4 p.m. on both Aug. 12 and 13 in the council chambers at City Hall.
First reading for the budget will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 24. The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 14. A second, and final, reading will be 6 p.m. Sept. 28.
The 2021 budget will be the first budget crafted by Mayor Tyler Moore’s administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.