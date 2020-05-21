The Kokomo City Council has scheduled dates for its 2021 budget hearings.

The council will hear the proposed budgets from each department head at 4 p.m. on both Aug. 12 and 13 in the council chambers at City Hall.

First reading for the budget will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 24. The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 14. A second, and final, reading will be 6 p.m. Sept. 28.

The 2021 budget will be the first budget crafted by Mayor Tyler Moore’s administration.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you