Kokomo officials are asking the public for input on arts and culture to help gain a Cultural District designation from the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC).
The city of Kokomo and the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association are seeking the designation, which is “a distinction for districts that are well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use areas with a unique, authentic art and cultural identity,” according to a press release.
The IAC provides project funding for designated districts, and offers many other opportunities, officials stated in the news release. Only 10 Indiana communities currently have the distinction.
“Kokomo has always been a community where arts and culture are valued,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “We know that supporting a vibrant, healthy environment for artists, makers and inventors is vital for our community. And because our strengths lie in our diversity, we are seeking input from as many people in the community as possible when planning our future arts and culture plans.”
To help attain the designation, the city of Kokomo and Downtown Association are asking community members to fill out a survey reflecting on the community’s arts, culture and maker programs. Those who complete the survey before March 6 will be entered to win a $25 gift card.
The survey can be found at www.greaterkokomo.com/downtown/kokomo-maker-arts-culture-survey.
