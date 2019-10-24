Trick-or-treat hours for the city of Kokomo is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
City officials, along with the Kokomo Police Department, are encouraging parents to limit their children to those hours within the city limits, and the department also wants to remind parents of the importance of proper supervision when it comes to their child's safety.
Some of those safety measures include being mindful of traffic conditions, choosing costumes that don't limit a child's field of vision and inspecting all candy or food items before consumption.
If your child receives a candy or food item during trick-or-treating that you believe was tampered with or that looks suspicious, call KPD at 765-457-1105.
Kempton sets hours
Trick-or-treat hours for Kempton will be from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.