Officials with Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, Transcendent Healthcare of Boonville and Golden Living Center–Willow Springs in Indianapolis are disputing the number of COVID-19 deaths reported for their facilities by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and included in an article we published Thursday.
According to officials of the facilities, Wedgewood has had 17 deaths (CMS reported 42), Transcendent has had zero deaths (CMS reported 75) and Golden Living Center has had 18 deaths (CMS reported 34). In Transcendent’s case, an official said the nursing home has 75 residents and that number, because of a clerical error, was misreported as deaths.
