GREENTOWN – Eastern High School’s Class of 1970 is making plans for a 50th anniversary celebration Aug. 1.
Organizers have been unable to contact these class members: Sharon Ann Bainter, Elizabeth (Libby) Cameron Miller, Tim Cook, Loretta Jean Elliott, Jeri L. Flook Bolander, Joan Grissom Wilke, Mark Irick, Diana Marley Reed, Dennis G. Murphy, Jacqueline Yvonne Reynolds McCauley, Gregory C. Scott, Doug Weaver and Nikki Sagarsee.
Those who have contact information may call Jean Ann Myers Wise, 765-210-6873; Bruce Shrock, 765-432-1538; or Joe Northcutt, 765-480-8785.
