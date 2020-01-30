Teens in sixth through 12th grades, revamp your closet with a free clothes swap. Bring in your unwanted or too-small, washed clothing to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to donate. See something you like? Take it. It’s free.
The drop-off times for the Leap Into a New Wardrobe program are as follows:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday in February at the South branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
- 1 to 8 p.m. every Thursday in February at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
The Leap Into a New Wardrobe program will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29, at the South Branch.
