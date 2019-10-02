GREENTOWN — Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry Inc. is opening a location in Howard County. An open house is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at 332 W. Payton St.
“We are excited to grow,” said Sharlee Morain, executive director, “and to serve another county. I feel we have been a real blessing to the Elkhart County area, and look forward to assisting families in Greentown.”
The new location is hosted by Bridge of Life Ministries, and will be open the third Saturday of each month. Clients may visit and shop for as much as they need for free. There is no income verification, but a picture identification is required.
Donations are accepted all year. Leave a message on the Facebook page, The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry – Greentown, to arrange drop off or pick up.
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry Inc. is an all-volunteer organization and the Elkhart location serves over 400 families per month. For more information, contact Sharlee Morain of Shepherd’s Cove at 574-226-0261, or email shepherdscove@hotmail.com or contact Conny Jones at 765-507-0628.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.