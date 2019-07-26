Club to discuss Lincoln book
WALTON – The Book Club at Walton Public Library will discuss “Lincoln’s Last Trial, the Murder Case That Propelled Him to the Presidency” at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 in the community room.
The book, written by Dan Abrams, tells the true story of Abraham Lincoln’s last murder trial, a case in which he had deep personal involvement. It played out in the nation’s newspapers as Lincoln began his presidential campaign.
Books are available for checkout at the upstairs circulation desk.
