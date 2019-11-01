The Learn-N-Share Club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., to make noodles for the holidays.
Those who attend should bring eggs, flour, a large tray or cookie sheet, and a lint-free towel or pillowcase. The towel or pillowcase will be placed under the noodles to help absorb moisture to that they can be taken home.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Nancy Newell at 765-457-7164.
