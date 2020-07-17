A local comedian is hosting a stand-up event this weekend to celebrate the end of lockdown.
Dan West and Friends Present Joe Bates will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Cook McDoogal's, 100 N. Main Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The show will feature Bates as the headliner, with Farai Gotora, Patrick Murray and Katie Hetlage. West will be emceeing the event.
Bates described his comedy as "manic with an unearned absurdist confidence," in an email. Bates is currently based out of Indianapolis but began doing stand-up in 2011 in Houston.
He cited Bob Newhart and Steve Martin as his favorite comedians growing up, and Norm Macdonald and Jim Gaffigan frequent his playlists now.
"It's tough to adjust to a new normal and I understand the frustration out there to change but we're all working together to help each other get past this," he said in the email. "I'm hoping by performing and helping people enjoy their night that I can help for a passing moment to forget about all the issues that are happening out there."
Masks are recommended but not required, and have been provided at the door by Bridgeway Church of Kokomo. Bates urged attendees to take advantage of the opportunity.
"Please wear a mask in the venue," he wrote. "They've gone out of their way to make sure to provide people with them."
Tickets are $10 and are available at the door, or online at joebatesatcooks.eventbrite.com.
