Today

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday

  • First Friday Hometown Holiday,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., visit with Santa, make a woodcraft at Santa’ workshop, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and decorate cookies, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.

    Saturday

  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday, Dec. 7

  • Take and make craft,
    • Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, while supplies last, Come pick up a fun craft to take home and make, there is a how-to video over the craft to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page after 9 a.m.; this week’s craft is winter wonderland, make your own snow globe
  • Growing Readers Storytime to Go kits,
    • Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, the theme is The Grinch, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages and a craft, they’ll be available while supplies last, check out the Facebook page for the link to watch Miss Susan read a story each week.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Wednesday, Dec. 9

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Versiti Blood Drive,
    • noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.

    Thursday, Dec. 10

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Saturday, Dec. 12

  • Breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday, Dec. 13

  • City of Lights holiday light display,
    • Highland Park, Free admission, Open nightly at dusk, Call 456-7275
  • We Care Park light display,
    • located at the corner of Gano & Lafountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted
  • Christmas at the Seiberling,
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Kokomo Symphony Orchestra Holiday Mini Concert with Cherresa Lawson and students as well as Kokomo Youth Symphony,

    • 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.

    React to this story:

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Trending Video

    Recommended for you