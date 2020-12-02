Today
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., visit with Santa, make a woodcraft at Santa’ workshop, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and decorate cookies, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Saturday
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Dec. 7
- Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, while supplies last, Come pick up a fun craft to take home and make, there is a how-to video over the craft to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page after 9 a.m.; this week’s craft is winter wonderland, make your own snow globe
- Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, the theme is The Grinch, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages and a craft, they’ll be available while supplies last, check out the Facebook page for the link to watch Miss Susan read a story each week.
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.
Thursday, Dec. 10
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday, Dec. 12
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday, Dec. 13
- Highland Park, Free admission, Open nightly at dusk, Call 456-7275
- located at the corner of Gano & Lafountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted
- 1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
