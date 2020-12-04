Today
First Friday Hometown Holiday,
5:30 to 9 p.m., visit with Santa, make a woodcraft at Santa’ workshop, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and decorate cookies, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society,
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo,
noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Dec. 7
Take and make craft,
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, while supplies last, Come pick up a fun craft to take home and make, there is a how-to video over the craft to be viewed on the library’s Facebook page after 9 a.m.; this week’s craft is winter wonderland, make your own snow globe
Growing Readers Storytime to Go kits,
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, the theme is The Grinch, each kit includes a storybook, activity pages and a craft, they’ll be available while supplies last, check out the Facebook page for the link to watch Miss Susan read a story each week.
VFW bingo,
5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
VFW bingo,
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Versiti Blood Drive,
noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Al-Anon meeting,
1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Breakfast,
7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Greentown Historical Society,
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday, Dec. 13
City of Lights holiday light display,
Highland Park, Free admission, Open nightly at dusk, Call 456-7275
We Care Park light display,
located at the corner of Gano & Lafountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted
Christmas at the Seiberling,
1 to 4 p.m., 1200 W. Sycamore St., call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo,
noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra Holiday Mini Concert with Cherresa Lawson and students as well as Kokomo Youth Symphony,
3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
