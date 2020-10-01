Today
Baked steak dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Christian Church, $10.
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
First Friday Masquerade, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout downtown, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Haunted Hustle 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Zombie Zoom, face painting, monster make up, pumpkins to purchase at an onsite pumpkin patch, haunted course and more, Kokomo Family YMCA, call 457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
VFW chicken and noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., $8, DJ music by Louie, call 765-452-1521.
Saturday
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonie Fantastique Concert, 7 p.m. IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Jefferson House of Flowers & Boutique fall market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4300 W. 100 North, mums, pumpkins, boutique items, more than 20 vendors.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, across from fairground on Payton Street, $10 donation, debit and credit cards accepted.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday
Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo-Con, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, visit www.kokomocon.com.
Pumpkin Painting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
