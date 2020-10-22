Today
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models & Modifieds, Visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 5 to 7 p.m., Howard Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., $10 per person, dine in or carry out, benefits the ICAN Service Dog Project.
- 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Saturday
- Winged 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
- 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Surgery Center Drive, over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, pet medications, liquids, ointments and lotions, all materials dropped off must be labeled to identify contents, names can be crossed off to protect privacy, for information, call 765-776-8593 or 765-456-2274.
- 4 to 6 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, drive-thru only, $10 per meal.
- 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Oct. 26
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Oct. 29
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday, Oct. 30
- 5:30 p.m. until food is gone, 920 N. Washington St., $5 for chili, silent auction, 50/50, corn hole, proceeds go to Chapter 3, U.S. War Dogs Association, meet military working dog, call 765-452-1521.
- 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Saturday, Oct. 31
- 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
- 2 to 4 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., east parking lot, packaged candy in treat bags.
- 5 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1128 S. Purdum St., safely packaged bags of candy, social distancing.
