Today
WoO Racing at Kokomo Speedway,
Winged 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Haunted Trail Walk,
6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
KPRD Family Movie Night “The Haunted Mansion,”
8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Surgery Center Drive, over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, pet medications, liquids, ointments and lotions, all materials dropped off must be labeled to identify contents, names can be crossed off to protect privacy, for information, call 765-776-8593 or 765-456-2274.
Fish and tenderloin fry,
4 to 6 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, drive-thru only, $10 per meal.
Kokomo Corn Maze,
6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Greentown Historical Society,
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo,
noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Oct. 26
VFW bingo,
5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Girl Scouts Robot building Party
5:00 p.m., 5500 Wea Dr., parking lot, come build robots with Girl Scouts for free. More info available by contacting Mailnda Madden, 317-924-6819 or mmadden@girlscoutsofamerica.org
Wednesday, Oct. 28
VFW bingo,
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Al-Anon meeting,
1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Girl Scouts robot building party
5:00 p.m., 308 S. Harrison St., parking lot, Greentown, come build robots with Girl Scouts for free. More info available by contacting Mailnda Madden, 317-924-6819 or mmadden@girlscoutsofamerica.org
Friday, Oct. 30
VFW chili supper,
5:30 p.m. until food is gone, 920 N. Washington St., $5 for chili, silent auction, 50/50, corn hole, proceeds go to Chapter 3, U.S. War Dogs Association, meet military working dog, call 765-452-1521.
Kokomo Corn Maze,
6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Kokomo Corn Maze,
6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Trunk or treat,
2 to 4 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., east parking lot, packaged candy in treat bags.
Trunk or treat,
5 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1128 S. Purdum St., safely packaged bags of candy, social distancing.
Greentown Historical Society,
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
