Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Girl Scouts Robot building Party, 5 p.m., 5500 Wea Dr., parking lot, come build robots with Girl Scouts for free. More info available by contacting Mailnda Madden, 317-924-6819 or mmadden@girlscoutsofamerica.org
Wednesday, Oct. 28
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Girl Scouts robot building party, 5 p.m., 308 S. Harrison St., parking lot, Greentown, come build robots with Girl Scouts for free. More info available by contacting Mailnda Madden, 317-924-6819 or mmadden@girlscoutsofamerica.org
Friday, Oct. 30
VFW chili supper, 5:30 p.m. until food is gone, 920 N. Washington St., $5 for chili, silent auction, 50/50, corn hole, proceeds go to Chapter 3, U.S. War Dogs Association, meet military working dog, call 765-452-1521.
Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Trunk or treat, 2 to 4 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., east parking lot, packaged candy in treat bags.
Trunk or treat, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1128 S. Purdum St., safely packaged bags of candy, social distancing.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.