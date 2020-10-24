Today

VFW bingo5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Girl Scouts Robot building Party, 5 p.m., 5500 Wea Dr., parking lot, come build robots with Girl Scouts for free. More info available by contacting Mailnda Madden, 317-924-6819 or mmadden@girlscoutsofamerica.org 

Wednesday, Oct. 28

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Al-Anon meeting1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

Girl Scouts robot building party, 5 p.m., 308 S. Harrison St., parking lot, Greentown, come build robots with Girl Scouts for free. More info available by contacting Mailnda Madden, 317-924-6819 or mmadden@girlscoutsofamerica.org

Friday, Oct. 30

VFW chili supper, 5:30 p.m. until food is gone, 920 N. Washington St., $5 for chili, silent auction, 50/50, corn hole, proceeds go to Chapter 3, U.S. War Dogs Association, meet military working dog, call 765-452-1521.

Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

Trunk or treat, 2 to 4 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., east parking lot, packaged candy in treat bags.

Trunk or treat, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1128 S. Purdum St., safely packaged bags of candy, social distancing.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

