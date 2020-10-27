Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Bank trick or treat, during business hours at all Community First branches, lobby and drive-thru, prepackaged bags of candy given to children.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Bank trick or treat, during business hours at all Community First branches, lobby and drive-thru, prepackaged bags of candy given to children.
Girl Scouts robot building party, 5 p.m., 308 S. Harrison St., parking lot, Greentown, come build robots with Girl Scouts for free. More info available by contacting Mailnda Madden, 317-924-6819 or mmadden@girlscoutsofamerica.org
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
VFW chili supper, 5:30 p.m. until food is gone, 920 N. Washington St., $5 for chili, silent auction, 50/50, corn hole, proceeds go to Chapter 3, U.S. War Dogs Association, meet military working dog, call 765-452-1521.
Bank trick or treat, during business hours at all Community First branches, lobby and drive-thru, prepackaged bags of candy given to children, employees in costume.
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Trunk or treat, 2 to 4 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., east parking lot, packaged candy in treat bags.
Trunk or treat, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1128 S. Purdum St., safely packaged bags of candy, social distancing.
Bank trick or treat, during business hours at Dixon Road Community First branch only, lobby and drive-thru, prepackaged bags of candy given to children.
Pumpkin painting outside, 10 to 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, pumpkins and paints will be available to use outside to decorate pumpkins, families should social distance, while supplies last, visit www.khcpl.org.
Solidarity kids community drive-thru trunk or treat, 1 to 4 p.m., Solidarity main branch parking lot, 201 Southway Blvd., candy, costume contest awards and more, free admission.
Halloween Bash at Kendall Family Farm Adventures, 9717 East 600 North (6 miles north of Greentown) pumpkin painting and face painting all day, kids’ costume contest from 4-5 p.m., trunk-or-treat and kids’ dance party from 5-7 p.m., all Halloween activities are included with admission, located at 9717 East 600 North (6 miles north of Greentown), visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020
Drawing with Daisey, Greentown Public Library is inviting teens to virtually spend time drawing with resident artist, Daisy. The instructional video will be posted on the Library’s social media pages beginning Nov. 1. Participants just need to grab pencil and paper and follow Daisy in the recorded video. Call for more information at 765.628.3534.
Virtual cooking classes, Greentown Public Library (GPL) is hosting a virtual set of cooking classes during the month of November. Many of the recipes may be found in the GPL Cookbook available for sale at the Greentown Public Library. The instructional videos will be posted on the library’s social media pages beginning Nov. 1. Call for more information at 765.628.3534.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
