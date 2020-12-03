A total of 16,824.5 pounds of fresh produce was grown and harvested this year, in the community garden located near Ivy Tech Kokomo's campus.
The Purdue Extension Howard County Master Gardeners donated the produce they grew to 14 not-for-profit charities in Kokomo, Howard County and the surrounding counties.
Since the Community Garden was established in 2003, more than 276,761 pounds of fresh vegetables and produce have been donated to a variety of local not-for-profits in the Howard County area. This year, tomatoes were the largest crop, producing 4,275.5 pounds. Sweet corn was a close second, with 3,792 pounds produced. In total, there were 20 different vegetables produced in the garden.
Countless volunteers totaled more than 1,320 hours this year to make the Community Garden a huge success.
Contributors include: Adler Feed Express, Marcelline Allen, Ed Baker, Rebecca Beers, Larry and Lavella Bills, Del-Ra Nut Club, Jeannie Gale, Garden Gate Nursery, Tom and Pat Georges, Haynes International, Ivy Tech Chancellor and Staff, Ivy Tech Facilities, Ivy Tech Foundation, Kokomo Tribune, Bob Parks, Purdue Extension–Howard County, Pat Renshaw, Rural King, Becky Swails and Syndicate Sales.
