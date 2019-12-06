Nearly 15,856 pounds of vegetables were harvested from this year’s Community Garden and given to local organizations, bringing the total output since 2013 to more than 129 tons.
The garden was sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue Extension-Howard County and Howard County Master Gardeners Association. Volunteers gave more than 1,262 hours to the effort to make a difference in the lives of individuals in Howard County and beyond.
Among the organizations that benefited were:
- Coordinated Assistance Ministries, 1,093.50 pounds.
- Family Service Association, 25 pounds.
- Food Finders, 4,033 pounds.
- Gilead House, 283.50 pounds.
- Hands of Grace, 65 pounds.
- Howard Haven, 2,304.50 pounds.
- Miscellaneous, 361.50 pounds.
- Open Arms Women’s Shelter, 559 pounds.
- Kokomo Rescue Mission, 2,095 pounds.
- The Salvation Army, 1,058.50 pounds.
- Samaritan Love Center, 2,222.50 pounds.
- The Crossing, 1,712 pounds.
- Urban Outreach, 43 pounds.
Corporate and individual contributors included: Adler Feed Express, Marcelline Allen, The Andersons, Ed Baker, Larry and Lavella Bills, Del-Ra Nut Club, Doug Eglen, Jeannie Gale, Tom and Pat Georges, Haynes International Inc., Howard County Master Gardener Association, Ivy Tech chancellor and staff, Ivy Tech Facilities, Ivy Tech Foundation, Kokomo Tribune, Bob Parks, Purdue Extension-Howard County, Rural King, Becky Swails, Syndicate Sales Inc., and Top Banana Farm Market.
