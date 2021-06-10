Community Health Network employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15, according to a press release from the company.
“Since the pandemic started, our caregivers have proven time and again to be heroes in the face of daunting and sometimes frightening challenges,” said Community President and CEO Bryan Mills in the release. “Getting vaccinated is one more step in the collective fight against COVID-19.”
According to the company, more than 60% of the company's 16,000 employees have already voluntarily been vaccinated. Exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made for religious or medical reasons, the company said.
“The evidence is clearer every day that those who are vaccinated very rarely pass the virus to others,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network said in a release. “We have an obligation to the patients who put their health in our hands to create the safest environment possible.”
All vendors, contractors and volunteers who work at Community’s hospitals and sites of care are included in the vaccine requirement. Patients and visitors will continue to have to wear masks while on hospital grounds.
