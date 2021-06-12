Community Health Network announced earlier this will it will increase its minimum wage for its hourly employees from $12.50 to $15 an hour.
The planned increase will impact more than 4,000 of the hospital network's nearly 16,000 employees. Both Indiana and the federal minimum wage rates are $7.25 an hour for most employees.
“We continue to invest in improving patient and caregiver experiences,” said Michelle Mahaffey, chief human resources officer for Community Health Network, in a press release. “The only way we can truly provide the best possible experience is to recruit and retain a talented and caring workforce. While compensation is only one piece of the overall benefits package, we recognize it is an important component.”
Community’s minimum wage increase will take effect July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.