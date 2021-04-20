KOKOMO — Saturday is National Drug Take-Back Day, and Community Health Network is offering a safe way to drop off expired medications or prescriptions that are no longer needed. The Drug Take-Back will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Surgery Center, at the circle drive entrance, 3505 S. Reed Road.
Acceptable items are prescriptions, over-the-counter pills, liquid medication, vitamins, pet medications, needles and sharps, according to a press release.
No ID or signatures are required to drop off over-the-counter, prescription or other medications, and personal information can be crossed out to protect privacy. All medical waste will be safely processed according to Indiana state law, according to the release.
