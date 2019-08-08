TIPTON — The Tipton Community Band will present a free concert of eclectic music from many eras at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Tipton Park Gazebo. The band, under the direction of Rod “Top” Fletcher, will play music from many eras — from John Philip Sousa to John Williams to a special composition dedicated to the Tipton Middle School Band.
The community band was formed in the 1980s to create an outlet for people who played instruments in high school or college and who liked to make music together. The members of the band, many of whom are retired, come from around the Tipton area, including Sharpsville, Kokomo, Westfield, Cicero and Alexandria. The band rehearses on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is always looking for additional musicians who love to play, regardless of how long it’s been since they last picked up an instrument.
Attendees to the concert may bring their own lawn chairs, or may wish to use the benches and tables provided by the park department.
The next performance for the band will be on Aug. 18 at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville.
For more information, call Charles Rose at 765-963-5616 or email him at cfrose57@hotmail.com.
