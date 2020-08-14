“Grace Relations: Clergy Conversations and a Call to Action” is a two-part program planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 at Faith Baptist Church, 600 S. Dixon Road. Howard County Ministerial Association is the sponsor.
Pastors of various cultures and contexts will be engaged in deep thoughts and powerful conversations around the understanding of race, racism, the grace of God and strategies for social justice ministry to further the work in the local community.
Social distancing will be observed. Because of limited seating, reservations must be made by emailing Pastor Eric Stovall at pastoreric.fbc@gmail.com or calling 757-870-8020. Masks will be required.
