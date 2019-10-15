Coordinating council plans meeting Oct 15, 2019 The Local Coordinating Council of the Mayor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention will be meeting at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Conference Room of the Kokomo Housing Authority, 400 E. Walnut St. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Coordinating Council Mayor Prevention Substance Abuse Politics Council Kokomo Housing Authority Conference Room Recommended for you 2019 Progress Issue PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing Peru man found deadInd. 26 closed over U.S. 31 for next 30 daysUAW letter to GM indicates that strike won't end quicklyPolice seeking suspect in shootingBona Vista sells long-time Peru facility to Kokomo-based churchMan convicted of robbing Peru gas station sentenced to 47 years'They're my battle scars': Fighting breast cancer tests toughness of 35-year-old Navy veteranApples to apples: New owners take over Doud OrchardsPlane crash inquiry focuses on fuel typeDeputies: Man found with stolen Windfall police badge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.