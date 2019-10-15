Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.