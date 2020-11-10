The Howard County Health Department's flu shot clinic will take place this week on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Residents 6 months and older will be able to receive their flu shot from 1-7 p.m. in the Nursing Division of the health department, 120 E. Mulberry St. Room 206,
Patients should bring their insurance card if insured.
If you have questions regarding the clinic or need to schedule your vaccination on a different day, call the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-2403 and select option 1 for the Nursing Division.
