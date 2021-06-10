A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held at Second Missionary Baptist through Saturday.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday at the church, located at 819 N. Apperson Way.
To schedule a first dose appointment, register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and a representative will schedule an appointment for you. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last.
The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested, because an administration fee may be charged to the insurance company.
This site offers the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to those age 12-years-old and older. The site also offers the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults age 18 and older.
Proof of age will be required at the appointment. Proof of residency is not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.