RUSSIAVILLE — Russiaville Community Outreach, an organization that is a cooperation of the city, churches, businesses, charitable organizations and concerned citizens, will sponsor a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville.
There will be a wide variety of craft items from an assortment of different vendors. Food items also will be available for purchase.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Shuck at Maryshuck9@gmail.com or call or text 623-606-0939.
