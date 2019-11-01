Craft show to feature 35 vendors 2 hrs ago PERU — The 45th annual arts and craft show in Peru, sponsored by Alpha Mu sorority, will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Circus City Festival Arena, 154 N. Broadway. Admission will be free. There will be 35 vendors participating. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Peru Craft Vendor Art Sorority Admission Circus City Festival Recommended for you Download it here! Color the Turkey Get out your crayons, markers, glitter and glue, and enter our contest! Download this year's blank turkey and show us how creative you can be! PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew thrift store opens in KokomoFormer mayor, sheriff Bob Sargent diesPeru property owner sues city over order to demolish housesPurdue set to move Kokomo program off IUK campusElementary teacher opens used book store on Geek StreetTipton jury convicts man of attempted murder in Love's truck stop shootingGoodbye, Granny's: City's oldest furniture store housed in iconic building closing after 40 yearsWiretaps highlight day two of drug trial'As strong as a mountain': Akron woman fights against aggressive breast cancerUAW ratifies new GM contract, but local workers vote against agreement Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
