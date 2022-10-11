Kokomo Area Creation Care will host a zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday featuring Dr. Margarita Lopez Uribe, professor in the entomology department at Purdue University, who will give a presentation focusing on honeybee research in the U.S.
She will discuss how climate change and other factors have contributed to the current state of and solutions to beekeeping problems.
Kokomo Creation Care focuses on the importance of being better stewards of the Earth, according to a news release from the organization. Anyone interested in understanding the importance of bees and other insects in our lives is invited to attend the meeting. For more information, contact President Lenore Kane at lenoreskane@outlook.com and she will send the link to the zoom meeting. For those unable to attend, meetings are recorded.
