Kokomo Area Creation Care will address the question “Do we have a religious and ethical obligation to act on climate change?” during a meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
Dori Chandler, public policy director of Hoosier Interfaith Power & Light will present a program to members and guests focusing on this question and ways to become an effective advocate to help people recognize the importance of understanding climate change and possible consequences of it in the future.
Chandler joined HIPL in November 2018. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in urban planning from Hunter College. She has worked as an environmental consultant and planner in a variety of ways. She was an urban planning fellow in Midtown Manhatten, initiated Food Scraps Recycling programs in Ithaca, New York, and worked as the Indiana organizer with the Union of Concerned Scientists. She is the Indiana statewide coordinator for Citizens' Climate Lobby, working on a non-partisan comprehensive policy solution to Climate Change.
The meeting is free and open to people of all faith communities as well as interested individuals who want to explore programs, projects and activities that help citizens be aware of ways they can become better stewards of the earth.
Fellowship begins at 6:45 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Chen at carol.4c@gmail.com.
