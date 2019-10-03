Kokomo Area Creation Care will sponsor a forum with Kokomo’s two mayoral candidates, Republican Tyler Moore and Democrat Abbie Smith, at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. Sandra Grant, from the League of Women Voters, will act as moderator.
Creation Care members will have questions for the candidates on their plans and thoughts about improving the local environment. They will include how climate change is affecting, and will continue to affect, the quality of life for the community.
The meeting is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served after the forum.
