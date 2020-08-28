GREENTOWN — During the month of September, the Greentown Public Library invites everyone to visit the west end of the Comet Trail in Greentown, where many creatures have been constructed by area businesses, organizations and friends.
For $1 per ballot, vote for your favorite. The money raised will benefit the Greentown Libraries’ program funds. Stop by the teen/adult library on South Harrison Street to pick up ballots or call 765-628-3534 for more information.
