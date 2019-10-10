Financial Center First Credit Union will host a free community event to celebrate the grand opening of its new Kokomo branch.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1935 S. Dixon Road. It is open to the public.
The event will feature a WZWZ radio remote featuring Z92.5 personality Jessica Green. There will be activities for both adults and children including free pumpkins, face painting, caricatures, tours of the new branch and more. There will also be free t-shirts, refreshments provided by Sweet Jeanius and a chance to win a new Harley Davidson motorcycle.
